Theory Patterson Suede Shirt
This sleek boxy suede shirt exudes refinement. Spread collar Long sleeves Button front Chest patch pocket Waist side seam pockets Leather Dry clean by leather specialist Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 27" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND For two decades, Theory has nailed the art of polished dressing through its well-tailored pieces. Innovative fabrications and an elevated, minimalist aesthetic make the brand's separates a wardrobe main story season after season. Modern Coll & Outerwear - Theory > Theory > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Theory. Color: Baltic. Size: Small.