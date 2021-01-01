Patterson Solid Wood Dining Table

Simple meets modern in this sleek dining table and will make Tuesday take-out that much better. This design is crafted from solid and engineered wood, striking a modern appearance with its circular tabletop perched on a tapered pedestal base. After assembly â which is just screwing in the base to the top â, this piece is made to seat up to four people, so itâs perfect for your next dinner party. Plus, it features a neutral glossy finish of your choice that blends with your color scheme. Color: White, Size: 47" L x 47" W