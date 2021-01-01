Patterned Smock Dress

Advertisement
This dress is comfortable and can be styled in so many ways. Pair it with a duster on colder days. In fact, you can layer it comfortably and even slip leggings underneath with heels. Add a belt, or wear it as is. Make this dress yours and make memories or tell a friend about it. The dress also has pockets on either side. There's a button at the back of the dress. Measurements: 53" long from the neck to the bottom hem. The collar is 18" all around. The pockets are 10" deep. The bust is 23". The waist is 47". The hips are 60".