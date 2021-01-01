Patriotic Sri Lankan Sri Lanka Elephant Asian Mandala Yantra T-Shirt

Our Patriotic Sri Lankan Sri Lanka Elephant Asian Mandala Yantra Men Women Youth Design is perfect for people with Sri Lankan nationality. And, it's also a great Birthday or Christmas present for Sri Lankan national or citizen. People who love Sri Lanka and its Sri Lankan culture, native or traditional art will love this design. An ideal gift idea for Sri Lankan holiday or event, and a great surprise for any special occasion. This is a sure hit for Men, Women or Kids. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem