From fun express
Patriotic Nomad Sunglasses - Party Favors - 12 Pieces
Advertisement
Be perfectly patriotic in these nomad sunglasses. They're perfect handouts at your Independence Day celebration pool party or beach bash. Your friends and family will have fun in the sun while they sport some shady American pride. Keep a stock of these affordable plastic glasses in your car or travel bag for those impulse trips to the park zoo or swimming pool. Plastic. 5 3/4" x 2" with 5 1/2" ear pieces.We've listened. This product was improved based on customer ratings and reviews.