From custom made personalized monograms
Patriotic Monogram Letter O American Flag USA Stars Stripes Tote Bag
A retro throwback personalized American Flag patriotic monogram design featuring the letter O surrounded by the stars and stripes of the American flag. Perfect if your first name or last name starts with the initial O, and you are proud of the USA. Proudly support our country, especially for the fourth of July, Veterans Day, Flag Day, Memorial Day and other Patriotic American holidays. Show respect to the United States, the red white and blue, show your Patriotism and American Pride. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.