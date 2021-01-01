Patriotic American Paragliding - Vintage American Flag Tote Bag

This pretty vintage graphic of american flag is perfect for patriotic american paragliding to enjoy the next flight. If you search for paraglider motif grab this cool design. Great accessory idea for parachute lovers who loves usa skydiving accessoires. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.