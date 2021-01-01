Brave American Patriotic American Flag Statue of Liberty at Sunset Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Makes a great gift or USA Bald Eagle American Flag Constitution Freedom throw pillow tote bag for men, women, boys, girls, teens and kids who love America. America, American Flag, USA, Freedom, We the People, US Constitution, Founding Fathers, Bald Eagle, Independence, 4th of July, Patriotic, Stars, Red, White, Blue, History, Historic, Democracy, Liberty, Pride, Proud, Country, Statue of Liberty 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only