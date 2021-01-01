From world menagerie
Patrie Navy/Flaxen/Tan Area Rug
Influenced by the cultural artistry of antique Turkish tapestries, this area rug infuses an essence of boho chic beauty anywhere with bold blue and beige details. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the endless possibilities of this collection. Thoughtfully crafted in the U.S.A. this collection is radiantly redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Designed on a plush ever strand woven base, each style in this collection features superior strength stain resistance and cozy soft touch. Consciously created with ever strand yarn, a premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this innovative collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us. Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'