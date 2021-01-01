With Its Robust And Elegant Features, The Patrician Metallic Wired Ribbon Is Ideal For Special Occasions And Holiday Decorations. It Has A Finely Ruffled Texture And Metallic Finish On The Front Side And Contrasting Black Fabric On The Back Side Creating An Elite, Noble Look. This Ribbon Is 2-1/2" Wide With Wired Edges For Shaping Into Beautiful Bows And Loops. Made Of 60% Polyester And 40% Cotton. - Silver Patrician Metallic Wired Ribbon - 2-1/2 X 10 Yards - Cotton - Embellishments & Trims by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.