Patmos 5 - Light Kitchen Island Geometric Chandelier with Wood Accents

Make a statement over your room with this elegant wood chandelier. Showcasing a round wooden shade, this chandelier features an elegant light bulb that is not included, sockets to beautifully illuminate your space. Natural variations, in the wide array of materials that we use to create each product, make every item a masterpiece of its own. And with the color finish on the surface, this light is full of the ancient atmosphere. You can install it according to where you need to install it. It will fit almost every place. It's perfect for kitchen, dining room, living room, kitchen island, bedroom, stair, corridor, cloakroom, etc. Finish: Gray, Shade Color: Distressed White