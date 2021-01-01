From longshore tides
Patio Furniture Set Outdoor Wicker Rattan Sectional Sofa With Table And Benches For Backyard, Garden, Poolside
Advertisement
Make the most of your outdoor space all year round with this six-piece patio furniture set. Featuring sturdy powder-coated steel wrapped in high-quality polyester wicker, this set is both durable and comfortable. A gently angled back offers unparalleled comfort while the modular design of this set ensures you freely arrange the sectionals, table, and benches as you like. An Eye-catching Focal Point for Your Patio: Natural-looking wicker gives off a warm feeling of relaxation while the cushions, in either an understated gray or calming blue with white piping, cultivate a bold yet peaceful design. Fun and Relaxation: Enjoy warms summer evenings with drinks and hors d'oeuvre. Ample table space and spacious seating provide the perfect place to host parties, family gatherings, or even a quiet afternoon with a cup of tea and a good book. Reliable Material and Hassle-Free Care: All-weather wicker and removable cushion covers ensure that you can enjoy fun in the sun all year round without worry. Simply remove cushions covers for a wash and wipe down the wicker with a damp cloth for easy maintenance.