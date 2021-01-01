From longshore tides

Patio Furniture Set Outdoor Wicker Rattan Sectional Sofa With Table And Benches For Backyard, Garden, Poolside

$2,599.99
In stock
Make the most of your outdoor space all year round with this six-piece patio furniture set. Featuring sturdy powder-coated steel wrapped in high-quality polyester wicker, this set is both durable and comfortable. A gently angled back offers unparalleled comfort while the modular design of this set ensures you freely arrange the sectionals, table, and benches as you like. An Eye-catching Focal Point for Your Patio: Natural-looking wicker gives off a warm feeling of relaxation while the cushions, in either an understated gray or calming blue with white piping, cultivate a bold yet peaceful design. Fun and Relaxation: Enjoy warms summer evenings with drinks and hors d'oeuvre. Ample table space and spacious seating provide the perfect place to host parties, family gatherings, or even a quiet afternoon with a cup of tea and a good book. Reliable Material and Hassle-Free Care: All-weather wicker and removable cushion covers ensure that you can enjoy fun in the sun all year round without worry. Simply remove cushions covers for a wash and wipe down the wicker with a damp cloth for easy maintenance.

