Patio Furniture Outdoor Garden Conversation Wicker Sofa Set, Beige Cushions +Black Wicker
Description
Features:Sets includes: 4 x Armchair; 2 x Double sofa; 2 x Coffee table; 6 x CushionsIdea for patio, porch, poolside or garden,No maintenance required, will not crack, split, rot, chip, fade or deteriorateStrong steel frame with all weather PE rattan wicker, durable for outdoor useRemovable zippered cushions for comfortable seatEasy assembly required with included hardwareItems Included: Sofa;Table;Chair;CushionsAdditional Items Included: Number of Items Included: 8Table Included: YesTable Type: Coffee TableAdjustable Levelers?: Dining Table Type?: Cooler Insert Included: Adjustable Table Included: Umbrella Hole: Number of Tables Included: 2Sectional Included: NoModular Design: Orientation: Number of Sectional Pieces: Sofa Included: YesNumber of Sofas Included: 2Loveseat / 2-seater Included: NoNumber of 2-Seater / Loveseat Included: Chair Included: YesChair Type: Chair Feature: No FeaturesNumber of Chairs Included: 4Bench Included: NoNumber of Benches Included: Chaise Included: NoNumber of Chaise Lounges Included: Ottoman Included: NoNumber of Ottomans Included: Fire Pit Included: NoFire Pit Type: Fire Pit Construction Material: Fire Pit Stones Included: Fire Pit Fuel Type: Adjustable Flame: Fire Pit BTU: Fire Pit Cover: Gas Tank Storage: Fuel Conversion Kit Included: Fire Pit Grate Included: Cushions Included : YesNumber of Cushions Included: 6Detachable Cushion: Cushion Attachment Type: No Direct Attachment MethodRemovable Cushion Cover: YesMachine-Washable: Machine-Washable Cushion Cover: YesCushion Cover Closure Method: ZipperCushion Durability: Year Round Use of Cushion: UV Protective Finish: Water-Repellent Finish: Cushion Color (Cushion Color: Beige): BeigeCushion Fill Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Cushion Color (Cushion Color: Green): GreenUpholstery Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Cushion Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillows Included: NoToss Pillow Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Number of Toss Pillows Included: Toss Pillow Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Color: Toss Pillow Material Details: Umbrella Included: NoUmbrella Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Umbrella Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Umbrella Canopy Material: Umbrella Material Details: Furniture Cover Included: Product Type: Multiple Chairs Seating GroupSeating Capacity: 8Seating Outer Frame Material: Wicker/RattanOuter Frame Wood Species: Plastic Material Details: Is the product made from Textilene?: Is the product made from extruded aluminum?: Woven Material: Wicker/Rattan Construction Material: Polyethylene (PE)Inner Frame Material: Weave Type: Weave Size: Outer Frame Metal Type: Outer Frame Material Details: Frame Color: BlackTable Material: Wicker/RattanTable Material Details: Table Plastic Material Details: Table Wood Species: Table Top Material: GlassTable Top Material Details: Is this product kiln-dried?: Table Top Wood Species: Table Color: BlackTable Top Color: GlassCushion Upholstery Material: Polyester/Polyester blendCushion Cover Material Details: Solution Dyed: Cushion Fill Material: FoamPolyester Type: Foam Type: Foam Density: 1.7 lbs./cu. ft.Foam Indentation Force Deflection: Biocide Treatment: Cushion Fill Material Details: Compatible Cushion Part Number: Storage Space: YesStorage Location: TableFolding: NoUpholstered: YesLegal Documentation: Frame Durability: UV Resistant;Weather ResistantPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoSpefic