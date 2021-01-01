Patio End Table, Outdoor Side Table Cast Aluminum Metal Furniture (antique Bronze)

Cast Aluminum Outdoor End Table Whether this piece is solitary or part of a set, the enjoyment options are countless. Weather-resistant, a classic piece, this cast-aluminum side table is perfect for your patio, backyard or garden. Constructed of durable and yet it looks just as beautiful indoors. Sturdy cast aluminum is welded with a stylish design, powder-coated with a hand painted Antique Bronze finish that is rust resistant. This outdoor end table is easy to move around and easy to assemble as well,which is a great addition to your outdoor furniture.