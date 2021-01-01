VIFAH Patio Dining Sets Natural - Malibu Fold-Up Recliner Seven-Piece Classic Outdoor Dining Set

Malibu Fold-Up Recliner Seven-Piece Classic Outdoor Dining Set. Featuring comfortable fold-up recliner chairs and a classic straight-leg table, this versatile set lets you enjoy good food and good company from the comfort of your own backyard. Durable, dense and naturally weather-resistant eucalyptus hardwood ensures lasting enjoyment for years to come.Includes table and six chairsWeight capacity: 200 lbs.Chair: 23'' W x 44'' H x 26'' DTable: 59'' W x 29'' H x 31'' DEucalyptus woodMinimal assembly requiredImported