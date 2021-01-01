Patio Chair Garden Furniture for Balcony Lawn and Indoors Stackable Outdoor Chairs 2 pcs Steel Gray

Fast delivery. Expect 3-5 working days. These stacking dining chairs have a slatted design, and will add a touch of industrial style to your patio, garden or dining room The high-quality garden chairs are made of sturdy steel that has been e-coated and then powder-coated The e-coating (electrophoretic coating) is applied to make the chairs resistant to rust, weather, and long-term outdoor use, while the powder coating helps to enhance the durability The garden chairs are easy to clean and maintain The dining chairs can be stacked to save space when not in use