From bay isle home
Patio 4 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group With Cushions
Advertisement
Create a space for family and friends to enjoy the outdoors with this 4-piece outdoor seating group! Beauty in crafted this handwoven PE-rattan patio furniture set not only weaves a thread of character and charm into your garden but gives each piece of furniture a distinct and natural expression. The ultra-thick foam padding makes it as cozy as it looks, offering more opportunities for happy, relaxing times to enjoy some fresh air outdoors. The tight hand-weaving process and durable metal pipes strengthen the overall rigidity. They're all weather- and water-resistant. The tempered glass top of the side tables make this outdoor furniture set brim with refinement – perfect for holding a couple of drinks as you lounge in the sun. The spacious design comfortably sits 4 people for plenty of room for your family and guests. This patio set is the perfect addition to backyards, patios, poolside, gardens, and any other outdoor spot that needs a little polishing up. Frame Color: Gray