DOLCE & GABBANA Patent Leather DG Millennial Wallet-On-Strap

Patent leather wallet highlighted with sleek interlocking DG logo. Detachable, adjustable strap Flap with snap closure Dual interior compartments Dual interior card slots Leather Lining: Leather/rayon Made in Italy SIZE 6.75"W x 5.5"H x 2.25"D ABOUT THE BRAND Mediterranean-inspired prints and luxe silhouettes are mainstays of the Italian label, launched in 1985 by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The eye-catching line includes a lineup of sleek clothing and maximalist shoes and handbags. Handbags - Dolce And Gabbana Handba > Dolce & gabbana > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. DOLCE & GABBANA. Color: Nero.