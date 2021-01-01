Pateley Spindle Table Lamp with Acrylic Detail and Drum Shade Blue/Gray - StyleCraft

From stylecraft
Accent your home décor with this Pateley Spindle Table Lamp with Acrylic Detail from the Signature Collection by StyleCraft Home Collection. Detailing and a clever mix of materials make this farmhouse style lamp an impressive bit of decor. The polyresin body presents a distressed blue-gray finish with acrylic accenting. The vivid blue coloring contrasts nicely against the oatmeal shade, which is made from a blend of linen and polyester. A traditional table lamp with rustic hints, this piece makes a strong addition to bedrooms and foyers. This delightful lamp works wonderfully in practically any living room, home office or bedroom. This piece exemplifies superior product design and great styling. It will pair well with farmhouse styling. Regardless if you put it in the bedroom or family room, this table lamp stands out. Suitable for residential use in a dry location. This modern table lamp is UL listed in compliance with the nationally recognized safety standards.