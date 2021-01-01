From superior

SUPERIOR Pastiche Camel 8 ft. x 10 ft. Rectangle Floral Patchwork Geometric Polypropylene Area Rug

Description

Create an elegant atmosphere in your home with the Pastiche Area Rug. Woven and crafted for strength and durability, this 100% Polypropylene rug features a 0.31 in. pile height that has a cozy feel that can handle high-traffic areas of your home. The floral patchwork design is featured in alluring shades of Brown, Beige, and Grey resting atop a soft Ivory backdrop. This unique design comes together to create a warm and inviting feel among your decor. This altogether practical, durable, and low-maintenance rug is anti-static, fire retardant, hydrophobic, and features a jute backing. To maintain its quality and durability, be sure to vacuum regularly. Complement your modern, transitional, or eclectic space with this lovely rug. Color: Camel.

