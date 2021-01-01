From kingsdown
Kingsdown Passions Collection Merridale Firm Hybrid Mattress
Soft, Fresh Comfort Quilt faced with cooling gel fibers on the surface of the mattress maintains ideal body temperature throughout the night. Tri-Tech Gel Infused Memory Foam combines the cushioning benefits of gel with the inherent properties of graphite, silver and copper for cooler, fresher sleep. This responsive layer alleviates pressure points along the body, particularly for the shoulders and hips. Tri-Zoned Support System with Posturized Center Support: This high coil count innerspring array works in three unique zones. Each coil is individually wrapped to contour to the body and provides personalized support. Posturized center support targets the lumbar area to deliver firm lower back support, exactly where it’s needed most. Full Body Surround Edge support uses high-density foam on all sides to provide a 100% usable edge-to-edge sleeping surface Handcrafted in the USA and Adjustable Base Compatible