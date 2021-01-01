From nourison
Nourison Passion Ivory/Pink 8 ft. x 8 ft. Persian Vintage Round Area Rug
Advertisement
Rich, lush, seductive color draws you in to the plush beauty of the lovely Passion Collection. If you thrill to the pleasures of beautifying your home, you'll find Passion area rugs simply irresistible. These fantastic florals, stunning abstracts and dramatic geometric designs meld elements of classic Persian motifs with a modern sensibility. Woven of polypropylene fibers on state-of-the-art power looms, this collection of area rugs combines thick, comfortable pile with an easy-care approach. Advanced over dye techniques create an exciting patina effect. Live a more colorful life with Passion in your home. Candy colors and intricate flowers swirl in a sweet symphony of pink, yellow and blue on a cream field. This contemporary Persian rug presents a classic center-medallion floral pattern in a modern palette with over-dyed patina. As sumptuous to the touch as it is to the eye, in thick, soft pile with a narrow border. Color: Ivory/Pink.