Nourison Passion Ivory 7 ft. x 10 ft. Floral Modern Area Rug

Rich, seductive color draws you into the plush beauty of the Passion Area Rug Collection. These fantastic florals and dramatic geometric designs meld elements of classic Persian motifs With a bohemian sensibility. Woven from polypropylene fibers on state-of-the-art power looms, this collection of area rugs combines thick, comfortable pile With an easy-care approach. Oversized tropical blooms and vines burst across this Passion Collection rug, With rich pink and orange petals on a subdued but elegant field of pale grey. Advanced overdyed techniques create an exciting patina effect in shades of pink, blue, and orange. Live a more colorful life With Passion in your home. Color: Ivory.