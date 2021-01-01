From nourison
Nourison Passion Indoor only Geometric Ivory/Grey Area Rug
Advertisement
Rich, lush, seductive color draws you in to the plush beauty of the lovely Passion Collection. If you thrill to the pleasures of beautifying your home, you'll find Passion area rugs simply irresistible. These fantastic florals, stunning abstracts and dramatic geometric designs meld elements of classic Persian motifs with a modern sensibility. Woven of polypropylene fibers on state-of-the-art powerlooms, this collection of area rugs combines thick, comfortable pile with an easy-care approach. Advanced overdye techniques create an exciting patina effect. Live a more colorful life with Passion in your home! The beauty is in the details of this charming Passion area rug inspired by Scandinavian geometric patterns. Its soft appearance is enhanced by versatile, modern neutral tones perfect for decorating the contemporary, transitional or bohemian room. Ideal for casual living with low-shed, easy-care fibers in a soft and welcoming low-pile rug.