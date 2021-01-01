From marcia b maxwell
Marcia B Maxwell Passion Bikini Top in White. - size S (also in XS) Marcia B Maxwell Passion Bikini Top in White. - size S (also in XS) 85% poly 15% elastane. Hand wash cold. Wrap styling with side tie closure. Adjustable and detachable shoulder straps with ruffle trim. Padded underwire cups. Imported. MXWR-WX6. TSS2003. Marcia B Maxwell was founded by self-taught designer Marcia Maxwell in 2017. She wanted to combine her love for structured silhouettes and clean lines with her love for swimwear. From this vision, her very first collection was born. Maxwell looks at her designs from a unique perspective and is not afraid to add elements of structure and function that isn't traditionally found in swimwear. She seeks to create swimwear with the perfect mix of elegant, chic and sexy, that is unlike anything else on the market.