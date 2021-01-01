From menu
Passage Stool by Menu - Color: Brown (9110039)
The Passage Stool by Menu is a flexible, versatile design from Copenhagen-based design studio, KrÃ¸yer SÃ¦tter-Lassen, that is carefully crafted with all the hallmarks of great carpentry. Taking an honest approach to design, this studio creates pieces that are logical, functional, and sculptural. This FSC-certified solid oak stool is no exception, easily assembling to connect the user and object, bringing a seat or side table anywhere it may be needed. Founded in 1976, Menu is a Danish company that creates modern furniture, lighting and accessories. Known for beautiful, functional Scandinavian design, the company works with local businesses around the world to provide the people involved in production with a better economic foundation. With the quirky simplicity of products like the Peek LED Table Lamp and the understated sophistication of pieces like the Norm Wall Clock, Menu's designs offer cleverness, elegance and quality. Shape: Round. Color: Brown.