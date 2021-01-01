Pass Me The Paleo's Paleo Budget Recipes: 25 Amazing Wallet Friendly Recipes for Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner and Dessert! Alison Handley Author

Pass Me The Paleo's Paleo Grilling Recipes: 25 Seafood, Pork, Beef and Chicken Recipes that your Family will LoveThe Paleo Lifestyle is becoming extremely popular, but one of the major knocks on it is that it takes a great deal of prep and is NOT EASY! The good news is that it CAN be EASIER!! In this book you will discover recipes that will allow you to eat amazingly delicious, HEALTHY food The American Way, on the GRILL! What more could you ask for as it pertains to the health of you and your family?