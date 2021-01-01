Taco Bout A Baby Pregnancy Announcement Mexican Party T-Shirt. Cute Pregnant Mom Gifts. Awesome gift present for a mother-to-be who loves taco. A pregnant woman who is a taco lover has to reveal her pregnancy to family and friends with this cute design. Pink or Blue? Cute Mexican fiesta gender reveals party design. If you love Mexican food this is the funny shirt for you. Get this funny Taco shirt for women to wear to their favorite Mexican restaurant! Wear this on Taco Tuesday, Gender Reveal Party. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem