Party On! Women's Tee Shirts White - White Green Hair High Bun Skull Boyfriend Tee - Women

White Green Hair High Bun Skull Boyfriend Tee - Women. Update your collection with this graphic tee designed with comfortable cotton-blend fabric and a neutral hue for effortless pairing. Note: This item is made just for you using sublimation printing. Graphics with minor smudges, blurs or a faded look are normal and contribute to the unique photo-realistic effect.Size M: 29'' long from high point of shoulder to hemUnisex fit50% cotton / 50% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, sublimation printed in the USA