Party On! Women's Tee Shirts White - White 'Fruit of the Spirit' Floral Boyfriend Tee - Women

White 'Fruit of the Spirit' Floral Boyfriend Tee - Women. Up your tee game with this playful piece that's crafted from soft fabric. Note: This item is made just for you using sublimation printing. Graphics with minor smudges, blurs or a faded look are normal and contribute to the unique photo-realistic effect.Full graphic text: Galatians verse 22 to 23 the fruit of the spirit is love joy peace patience kindness goodness faithfulness gentleness self control (each word represented by a different flower).Size M: 29'' long from high point of shoulder to hemUnisex fit50% cotton / 25% polyester / 25% rayonMachine wash; tumble dryImported, sublimation printed in the USA