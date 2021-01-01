Party On! Women's Tee Shirts Heather - Heather Gray Floral & Leopard Pumpkins Boyfriend Tee - Women

Heather Gray Floral & Leopard Pumpkins Boyfriend Tee - Women. Give friends and family pumpkin to talk about when you boast this cozy cotton-blend tee at your next seasonal get-together.Size M: 29'' long from high point of shoulder to hemUnisex fit50% cotton / 50% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, sublimation printed in the USANote: This item is made just for you using sublimation printing. Graphic may have minor smudges, blurs and faded look which are normal and contribute to the unique photo-realistic effect.