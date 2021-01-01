Party On! Women's Tee Shirts Cream - Cream 'Farm Fresh' Pumpkins Boyfriend Tee - Women

Cream 'Farm Fresh' Pumpkins Boyfriend Tee - Women. Greet the season with the cheerful pumpkin print of this loose-fitting boyfriend tee made with a soft cotton blend. Note: This item is made just for you using sublimation printing. Graphics with minor smudges, blurs or a faded look are normal and contribute to the unique photo-realistic effect.Full graphic text: Farm fresh.Size M: 29'' long from high point of shoulder to hemUnisex fit50% cotton / 25% polyester / 25% rayonMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA