Party On! Women's Tee Shirts Sand - Sand & Green Camouflage Kiss Boyfriend Tee - Women

Sand & Green Camouflage Kiss Boyfriend Tee - Women. Remix your casualwear rotation with this charming graphic tee, made from a soft cotton blend for breathable comfort.Note: This item is made just for you using sublimation printing. Graphic may have minor smudges, blurs and faded look which are normal and contribute to the unique photo-realistic effect. Size M: 29'' long from high point of shoulder to hemUnisex fit90% cotton / 10% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, sublimation printed in the USA