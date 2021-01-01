From homepop
HomePop Parsons Dining Chair, Multiple Colors
HomePop's most classic Parsons Dining Chair is offered in the broadest range of fabrics and wood finishes. From linen-like fabrics to bolder prints and patterns, this classic chair design is made to work with a range of interior design styles. Enhance an existing dining room by adding a pair, or buy multiple sets to create a whole new dining ensemble. The parsons chair will also brighten up a bedroom, entryway or living room and is easy to pull out and use for additional guest seating. Complemented by wood legs in a range of rich finishes, this dining chair is easy to assemble and maintain. Sold as a set of 2.