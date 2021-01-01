From homepop

HomePop Parsons Dining Chair, Multiple Colors

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

HomePop's most classic Parsons Dining Chair is offered in the broadest range of fabrics and wood finishes. From linen-like fabrics to bolder prints and patterns, this classic chair design is made to work with a range of interior design styles. Enhance an existing dining room by adding a pair, or buy multiple sets to create a whole new dining ensemble. The parsons chair will also brighten up a bedroom, entryway or living room and is easy to pull out and use for additional guest seating. Complemented by wood legs in a range of rich finishes, this dining chair is easy to assemble and maintain. Sold as a set of 2.

