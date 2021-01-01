From mainstays
Mainstays Parsons Coffee Table, Espresso
The Parsons Coffee Table adds a great look to your living area. It features a hollow core construction with MDF laminate and is available in a warm natural, black or rich espresso finish. The contemporary design will bring a graceful touch to any home decor, from modern to traditional farmhouse style. Sturdy and lightweight for easy moving, this accent coffee table is ideal for placement in your living room, office or entertainment area. It would also be a wonderful piece for an office or the lobby of a business. The spacious surface of this piece of furniture accommodates books, beverages and more. Use it as a centerpiece for game night with the family or as a handy surface on which to keep the remote controls for your television and stereo. This sleek coffee table in multiple colors is easy to assemble, requiring no special tools.