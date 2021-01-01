Parsons Barstool Otomi - Threshold

Elevate the look of your home pub, kitchen island or casual dining area with this Parsons Barstool from Threshold™. Crafted from natural rubberwood for long-lasting use, this armless barstool comes perched on four sturdy tapered legs with a built-in footrest for stability and comfort. This armless barstool is upholstered in a colorful floral pattern to brighten up your home, and is made with cotton for a soft feel. Stylish yet functional, this upholstered barstool blends effortlessly with a variety of decors to bring the perfect pop of color and comfort. Overall Width: 19 Inches Overall Height: 45 Inches Overall Depth: 24 Inches Seat Height: 31 Inches Pattern: Leaf.