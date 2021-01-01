Parma LED Multi-Light Pendant Light by Huxe - Color: Clear - Finish: Gold - (EUM1968701)

Advertisement
The Parma LED Multi-Light Pendant Light by Huxe lends spaces an artful, dynamic touch with this contemporary composition. Adjustable length thin cables descend from a round canopy to support slim, handmade glass pieces that feature multiple layers of monochrome sugar glass ripples. Smooth metal tops clasp these unique glass pieces as they playfully diffuse an energy-efficient layer of illumination, bringing a warm, beautiful display of light with some elegant flair to their surroundings. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Clear. Finish: Gold