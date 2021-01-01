Natco Parlintonz Off White/Grey 5 ft. x 7 ft. 6 in. Tribal Polypropylene Indoor Area Rug

Advertisement
This unique area rug features an eye-catching and visually compelling design that instantly elevates the look of any room and will never fail to elicit compliments from admiring guests. Stripes of abstract designs in slate grey stand out against a soft, off white background, adding a bit of simply sophisticated flair to your living room, playroom, or office space. Incorporate this trendy piece to elevate your home's existing decor or use it as inspiration for a style refresh. Each rug is machine made using state-of-the-art, computer-driven looms, and the low-profile pile of super-soft polypropylene yarn allows you to enjoy high-end design without sacrificing comfort or durability. Perfect for a wide range of decor styles, this beautifully woven area rug will do well in any area of your home - even places with high traffic and spill risk. In addition to being easy to clean, the stain resistant and fade resistant properties of this piece ensure that it will maintain its appearance for years to come.