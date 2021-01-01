From nicole miller
Nicole Miller Parlin Amara Area Rug
Advertisement
Nicole Miller?s chic designs inspire the beautiful and sophistication of our Parlin Rug Collection by Home Dynamix. The Nicole Miller Parlin collection offers neutral shades of ivory, blue and gray, teal, yellow and navy for an updated traditional look with unique medallion, Damask and bordered patterns. The Home Dynamix Nicole Miller area rug collections highlights comfort, functionality and nuanced imperfection that will truly complement any existing décor while setting the stage for your room setting. This wonderful living room area rug provides a soft texture that feels fantastic underfoot and turns any space into a serene haven. Well-crafted, color fast polypropylene fibers resist stains and provide absolute comfort for your bare feet. Hassle free maintenance makes the Parlin collection by Home Dynamix the ideal choice for any living space. Stain and fade resistant, this area rug will continue to protect your hardwood floors and provide long lasting beauty for many years to come. These area rugs are sure to create a visual show piece in your bedroom, living room, dining room, home office or entryway. Perfect for high traffic areas, these rugs are the perfect blend of fashion, function and style. Layer on top of existing carpeting to define areas or create visual interest. Perfect as a living room rug or bedroom rug. Enhanced with a durable cotton backing for long lasting shape and beauty. Home Dynamix area rugs, bath mats, kitchen mats and accent rugs are the highest of quality and style. Recommend use of non-skid padding with all area rugs (sold separately). Easy clean with vacuum or spot clean.