Zinus Parker Metal Platform Bed with Upholstered Headboard, Charcoal, Twin SLEEK, STRONG & SUPPORTIVE - Engineered with a trusted mattress platform and solid steel frame for impeccable support, this sleek and clean-lined foundation is a breath of fresh air for any bedroom in need of a little refinement DURABLE DESIGN - A durable wood mattress platform and steel frame feature additional center support legs for excellent stability and longevity; twin size can support a maximum weight capacity of 350 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 700 lbs NO BOX SPRING NEEDED - A 10-inch mattress platform supports and extends the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress without the need for a box spring; wood slats are spaced 2.4 - 2.8 inches apart EASY ASSEMBLY – Everything you need is efficiently packed into two individual boxes and shipped straight to your door; all parts, tools and instructions are included for easy, two-person assembly in under an hour Worry-free 5 year limited warranty included; mattress sold separately See our assortment of Zinus products