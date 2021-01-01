From fossil
Fossil Parker Large Backpack, Black/Bone
Fossil has always been inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Since 1984, we’ve strived to bring new life into the industry by making quality, fashionable watches and accessories that were both fun and accessible. Our Parker backpack truly has it all. Wear it as a backpack or convert it to a crossbody or shoulder bag. The tubular top handle and back slide pocket make it easy to grab and carry your bag. The Parker backpack is soft and casual with modern lines. Faux Leather Backpack; Zipper Closure; imported Exterior Details: 1 Back Slide Pocket, 1 Back Zipper Pocket; Interior Details: 1 Zipper Pocket, 2 Slide Pockets; Device Compatibility: 15" Laptop Measurements: 13" L x 5.13" W x 14" H; Handle/Strap details: 1 Top Handle, 2 Adjustable & Detachable Backpack/Crossbody Straps