The Caterpillar Parker ESD boot has the durable protection and versatile construction to easily allow you to transition from work to happy hour. Style numbers: P74074 (Dark Beige), P74073 (Black), P74072 (Honey Reset). Soft toe meets ASTM F2892-18 safety standard, ESD rated Type 1 to protect from hazards of static buildup in the workplace. DO NOT USE where conductive or electrical hazard features are required. Full grain leather or nubuck upper. Traditional lace-up closure for a secure fit. Cement construction. Breathable nylon mesh lining. Dual-density EVA sock liner for supportive underfoot comfort. Ease - Engineered Comfort is a proprietary foam midsole that is 30% lighter, more shock absorbing and more flexible than standard EVA cushioning. Slip and oil-resistant T1230 outsole rating based on the Mark II test standards and offers excellent durability and slip-resistant protection. Rated 0.99 Dry and 0.75 Wet. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 11, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.