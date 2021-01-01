JOURNEE COLLECTION Parker Boot - Wide Calf, Size 10 in Taupe at Nordstrom Rack

Step into a new favorite with the Wide Calf Parker boot by Journee Collection. This boot steps up the game by adding a wedge, adding durable bottom traction, and having a memory foam sole. With the micro suede material and wider calves, this boot is individually made for you. Be stylish this season by adding a wedge to a classic boot. Sizing: True to size. W=wide width. Almond toe. Inner zip closure. Approx. 2.75" heel height. Approx. 14" shaft height, 16 3/4" opening circumference. Imported Micro suede upper, manmade sole