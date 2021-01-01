From safavieh
Parker 1 Drawer Desk Dark Walnut - Safavieh
The focal point of any home office, this one drawer desk is a contemporary spin on retro style. Designed with a dark walnut finish, its deep palette is paired with vintage inspired legs with subtle gold finished caps. Its discreet drawer keeps clutter safely stored for any miscellaneous items such as pens, notebooks, etc. The slim build of the Parker desk keeps a modern style while incorporating retro elements, creating a great add for transitional and contemporary rooms.