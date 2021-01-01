Hampton Bay Park Meadows Off-White Wicker Outdoor Patio Sofa with CushionGuard Quarry Red Cushions

Create a cozy getaway right outside your home with this Park Meadows Patio Sofa with Cushion Inserts. A multi-tone all-weather oatmeal wicker finish lends a sophisticated look to your space, while the powder-coated reinforced steel frame offers durability and corrosion resistance for many seasons of outdoor use on a porch, patio or terrace. Also a splendid choice for indoor use in a sunroom or screened porch, this oatmeal wicker couch coordinates with other pieces in the Park Meadows collection (sold separately) to give your expanse a cohesive look. Part of the Create Your Own Collection program, it ships with bare cushions (no slipcovers) so you can select the fabric color of your choice.