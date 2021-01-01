From la rochere
La Rochere Parisienne 9 Oz. Stemmed Wine Glass, Set 4
Stroll down the Champs Elysée and take in the majestic beauty of Paris. Stop for a glass of Bordeaux or Sauvignon Blanc and a croquet monsieur at a bustling bistro in the heart of the city surrounded by effortlessly chic and sophisticated people. The magnificence of the city of Paris culminates in its iconic landmark La Tour Eiffel. La Rochere’s Parisienne stemmed wine glasses feature the glistening Eiffel tower surrounded by a shower of sparks. The body of this 3’’ long by 5’’ high glassware is made of curves and counter-curves that come together harmoniously to reveal two modern and elegant shapes. These stunning wine glasses are ideal for your favorite rose, pinot grigio or merlot. Steeped in tradition, La Rochere is the oldest working art glassworks factory in France. Their pieces are fired at remarkably high temperatures producing an exceptional quality glass that is both crystal clear and durable as well as dishwasher safe. La Rochere pieces are renowned for their traditional molding process which creates their iconic seam.