Paris Swivel Barstool Cream/Walnut - Armen Living
The Armen Living London contemporary adjustable barstool is an ideal addition to the modern kitchen or bar. This beautiful lift barstool features a swivel seat set upon a sleek chrome metal column. The column comes complete with a footrest for added comfort, while the seat and back are padded with faux leather upholstery. The seat is further accented by a walnut veneer shell. This wonderful combination of materials endows the Paris with beauty without detracting from the barstool's exceptional degree of comfort. The modern and sophisticated look is ideal for any office space in every day home or commercial setting, which makes this piece unique and eye-catching that elevates any home style. An excellent addition to the home, the sleek Paris barstool is available in black and cream. This product ships in one box with an easy and quick set up. We stand by the quality, the craftsmanship, and the integrity of our product by offering a 1-year warranty for all our products. Pattern: Solid.