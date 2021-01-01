From leonor greyl
Leonor Greyl Paris Creme Regeneratrice 3.5 oz
Advertisement
Leonor Greyl Creme Regeneratrice Conditioning Mask Conditioning mask for dry or colored hair This conditioning mask deeply revitalizes, regenerates and repairs the most damaged hair, offering it new shine, softness and manageability. A cocktail of plant extracts detangles, while film-forming proteins attach to the hair's keratin providing protection. Repairs the driest and most damaged hair. Works to smooth and nourish the hair, coating it with a natural protective film. From the very first application, the hair instantly regains its shine and flexibility, making it easier to style for several days without ever weighing it down.