Paraph T3 Desk Lamp by Prandina - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (1A34000243500)

The Paraph T3 Desk Lamp by Prandina offers its surroundings smooth simplicity with fabulous functionality. A 2011 creation from the minds of Serge & Robert Cornelissen, it relies on a switched cord for power that travels upward to a single curved aluminum stem and body secured by a rotating socket set into a smooth square base below. This arrangement adroitly steadies the fixture, allowing the small but strong LED lamping to be arranged at will, with a robust PMMA optic lens blunting excess brightness. Prandina started in interior lighting design in 1982. From the very beginning, Prandina's creative philosophy for lighting - pendant lights, ceiling lights, wall sconces, table lamps and floor lamps - has fulfilled the criteria of functionality, simplicity and lasting quality. Made in Italy. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black