Family Paralysis Awareness Products Paralysis Awareness Cream Ribbon My Dad's Fight Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

My Dad's Fight is My Fight Paralysis Awareness. Wear this cream ribbon awareness outfit to support your family during National Paralysis Month. If your dad, father, papa is Paralysis warrior support him by this awareness product Great survivor, remission present for your dad's, father's, papa's fight. Amazing idea for birthday, perfect present from family members. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only